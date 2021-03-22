India Women Vs South Africa Women, 3rd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-SA Cricket Match

India women have won just one match in seven outings against their South African counterparts. And they host the Proteas women one last time this season with pride at stake. (More Cricket News)

After losing the ODI rubber 1-4, things went from bad to worse for India as they lost the first two T20Is to concede an unassailable 0-2 lead to the visitors. And for the first time, the Indian women's team has lost a T20 series against the South Africans.

India dished out a superb batting effort in the second T20I but bowlers failed to step up as South Africa women clinched a six-wicket win in the last ball.

Shafali Verma (47) blasted six fours and two sixes in her 31-ball innings and forged a 79-run stand with Harleen Deol (31) to set the foundation while Richa Ghosh provided the late charge with a 26-ball 44 not out to help India post a competitive 158 for 4 after being put in to bat.

Chasing the target, Lizelle Lee smashed a 45-ball 70 studded with 11 fours and a six, while Laura Wolvaardt slammed an unbeaten 39-ball 53 as South Africa romped home in the last ball.

India will hope to break the losing streak.

Match and telecast details:

Match: Third and final T20I match between India Women and England Women

Date: March 23 (Tuesday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, India

TV Channels: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar



Playing XI in the last match:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Nuzhat Parween (w), Simran Bahadur, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

