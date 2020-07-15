India Will Mobilise One Crore Volunteers To Help In Fight Against COVID-19: Kiren Rijiju

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said the centre and state governments will work together and mobilise one crore volunteers to help in India's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mobilisation of volunteers is part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' flagship schemes Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS) and National Service Scheme (NSS) as well as Bharat Scouts and Guides to intensify the country's fight against the pandemic and create awareness about 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' among the lowest strata of the society.

Rijiju was holding a two-day video conference with sports ministers of all states and union territories to create a collaborative roadmap for sports and youth affairs-related issues.

"More than 60 lakh volunteers of NYKS and NSS were engaged as frontline COVID warriors as they created awareness, made and distributed masks and assisted citizens during the pandemic," Rijiju said.

"It has been jointly decided by the centre and all states that we will massively scale up the number of volunteers in the coming months. We have set a target of mobilising 1 crore plus volunteers under the Youth Ministry schemes.

"The volunteers will not only continue their fight against COVID-19 but will also help citizens gain benefit from Honourable PM's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"There are various provisions under Atmanirbhar Bharat that will directly help the poorest of the poor with free ration, medical assistance and more… our volunteers will create awareness about the provisions that have been earmarked for them."