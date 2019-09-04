India Vs South Africa Unofficial ODI: Shikhar Dhawan Shines Before Rain Pushes 4ht Match To Reserve Day

﻿
India 'A' were 56 for 1 in 7.4 overs against South Africa with Shikhar Dhawan (34) and Prashant Chopra (6) at the crease when the skies opened up. The India opener struck six boundaries during his 21-ball unbeaten knock

PTI 04 September 2019
In this file photo, India's Shikhar Dhawan is seen playing a shot during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and India at The Oval in London.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-09-04T17:59:30+0530

Shikhar Dhawan's fluency stood out before rain pushed the fourth unofficial ODI between India 'A' and South Africa 'A' at Thiruvananthapuram to Thursday. (More Cricket News)

With nine wickets in hand, the hosts will look to knock off the 137 runs required in 17.2 overs for their fourth successive win.

Also Read: Dhawan Selected In India A Squad For Two Unofficial ODI Matches Vs South Africa

India 'A' were 56 for 1 in 7.4 overs with Dhawan (34) and Prashant Chopra (6) at the crease when the skies opened up. The India opener struck six boundaries during his 21-ball unbeaten knock.

After a stuttering start, Dhawan found his touch and hit some superb shots through the off-side.

Earlier, sent in to bat by the home team captain Shreyas Iyer, South Africa 'A' made 137 for one in 25 overs in a rain-affected game.

After play started late, heavy showers forced the players indoors with the visitors at 108 for one in 22 overs.

The game was then reduced to a 25 overs-a-side affair and SA 'A' added 29 more runs. The revised target for India A was 193 in 25 overs.

Heinrich Klaasen's (21) late assault and Reeza Hendricks (60) helped the visiting team to finish with a flourish.

The big-hitting Klaasen hit Ishan Porel for two consecutive sixes in the penultimate over and looked good for more.

However, Tushar Deshpande bowled a dream final over, with five consecutive dot balls to Klaasen.

Matthew Breetzke (25) and Hendricks provided a bright start, hitting some lovely shots. Breetzke hit a superb six over covers off Deshpande, which stood out.

India 'A' lead the five-match ODI series 3-0.

Brief scores: South Africa 'A' 137 for 1 in 25 overs (Reeza Hendricks 60, Matthew Breetzke 25, Heinrich Klaasen 21 not out, Rahul Chahar 1/18) vs India 'A' 56 for 1 in 7.4 overs (S Dhawan 34 batting).

