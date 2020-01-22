India Vs New Zealand: Full Series Schedule, Live Streaming And Live TV Details

After clinching the ODI series 2-1 against Australia at home, India will be full of confidence ahead of their full series against New Zealand Down Under. The absence of Shikhar Dhawan is unlikely to hurt Virat Kohli's team as it has sufficient back-up to take on a New Zealand squad, always a dangerous proposition on home soil.

India will play five T20 internationals. This should be a good work out ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. The T20s will be followed by three One-Day Internationals and two Tests.

India’s World Cup dreams ended agonisingly at the hands of the Kiwis in the semi-final. With the loss still hurting, there could be no better revenge for Virat Kohli’s men than beating the Black Caps in their own backyard.

The Indian team, fresh off their victory against Australia, will miss inform opener Shikhar Dhawan due to injury.

New Zealand haven’t been in the best of form lately having been whitewashed by Australia in their three-match Test series. Against India, their task will be tougher as they will be without the services of stars like Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry and Jimmy Neesham who are out with injuries.

Here's the full schedule of India's matches against New Zealand:

FRI 24/1 - 12:20 PM IST 1st T20, (N) at Auckland,

SUN 26/1 - 12:20 PM IST 2nd T20, (N) at Auckland

WED 29/1 - 12:30 PM IST 3rd T20, (N) at Hamilton

FRI 31/1 - 12:30 PM IST 4th T20, (N) at Wellington

SUN 2/2 - 12:30 PM IST 5th T20, (N) at Mount Maunganui

WED 5/2 - 07:30 AM IST 1st ODI, (D/N) at Hamilton

SAT 8/2 - 07:30 AM IST 2nd ODI, (D/N) at Auckland

TUE 11/2 - 07:30 AM IST 3rd ODI, (D/N) at Mount Maunganui

FRI 21/2-25/2 - 04:00 AM IST 1st Test, at Wellington

SAT 29/2-4/3 - 04:00 AM IST 2nd Test, at Christchurch

