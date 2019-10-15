India Vs Bangladesh, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Probable Lineups Of IND Vs BAN

In a must-win 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier fixture, Igor Stimac's India national football team will be gunning for glory Vs Bangladesh, at the Salt Lake Stadium, on October 15.

With defensive leader Sandesh Jhingan injured, the Croatian has a huge task in hand, in finding an able replacement for the experienced centre-back. Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri's return to the starting XI will be a relief for fans.

Currently last in Group E, Bangladesh will need to put in a steely display away from home, and at least grab a point in an otherwise disappointing qualification phase.

Here are the probable lineups for today's match:

India (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Rahul Bheke, Narender Gahlot, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai, Anirudh Thapa, Vinit Rai, Brandon Fernandes, Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri.

Stimac will probably utilize a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Gurpreet the obvious choice to start as the goalkeeper. Bheke and Mandar will start as the wing-backs, with Adil and young Gahlot as the centre-back pairing. Adil will need to guide Gahlot, who has proved to be error-prone in his previous senior team outings.

Thapa and Rai will form the defensive midfield pairing, with the former spraying passes, and the latter dictating the tempo. Brandon is expected to start in the hole behind Chhetri, and will use his set-piece skills and vision to create goalscoring chances.

Udanta and Kuruniyan will play on the flanks, and just like India's previous outings will play a crucial role, and will interchange positions with the sole striker, Chhetri.

Bangladesh (4-1-4-1): Ashraful Rana, Yeasin Khan, Raihan Khan, Mohammad Rahmat Mia, Riyadul Hasan, Sohel Rana, Jamal Bhuyan, Biplo Ahamed, Mohammad Ibrahim, Saad Uddin, Nabib Ziban.

Jamie Day is expected to go forward with a 4-1-4-1 formation. Since his arrival at the helm, the Bangladesh national team have adapted an aggressive style of play. Ashraful is expected to start at goal, with Rahmat and Raihan being used as full-backs. Yeasin is the obvious choice to start at the heart of his side's defence, partnered with young blood Riyadul.

Captain Bhuyan will play the defensive midfield role, protecting his backline and also controlling his team's tempo.

Ibrahim will have be trusted with is side's creative duties and will be assisted by Rana. Uddin and Biplo will be positioned as wingers, who will cut in a lot to create space and goalscoring chances for striker Ziban.

The match is scheduled for October 15, 7:30 PM, at the Salt Lake Stadium (Kolkata).