India Vs Bangladesh, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Igor Stimac Announces 29 Probables For National Camp

India will face Bangladesh in a must-win 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier game on October 15 in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium. National head coach Igor Stimac called up 29 probables for the national camp.

PTI 24 September 2019
Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu will lead the Indian national team.
AIFF
2019-09-24T23:16:49+0530

Indian football team coach Igor Stimac on Tuesday named a 29 probables for a preparatory camp ahead the FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Bangladesh.

India held fancied Qatar to a goalless draw in Doha in their last match.

Squad:

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Narender, Sarthak Golui, Anas Edathodika, Anwar Ali (Jr.), Mandar Rao Dessai, Subhasish Bose, Jerry Lalrinzuala

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Vinit Rai, Anirudh Thapa, Abdul Sahal, Raynier Fernandes, Brandon Fernandes, Halicharan Narzary, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ashique Kuruniyan

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh, Farukh Choudhary

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh.

