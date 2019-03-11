Days after hinting at a possible change in his batting order, India captain Virat Kohli on Sunday demoted himself to number 4 during the fourth ODI match against Australia at Mohali.

The move was taken to accommodate KL Rahul in the batting line-up as India continued to 'audition' players for the upcoming World Cup in England.

India did manage to post a mammoth total of 358/9, which they failed to defend.

The change in the batting order, for sure, played its part in the outcome of the match. With Kohli in such rich form, hitting back-to-back hundreds in the previous two matches, batting at his usual position could have pushed India's total beyond Australia's reach.

And the former India pacer Zaheer Khan felt that by tinkering with the skipper's batting order, the hosts were, in fact, making "a negative move."

"In the last few games, we haven’t got the starts, which we used to. What if the same repeats in England conditions? How we are going to tackle it? Maybe, the option is to play Virat Kohli at number 4 but I don’t agree with that. I think it is a negative kind of a move. It is a defensive move," Khan told Cricbuzz.

Going into the 2019 Cricket World Cup, India are looking to get the batting order right, and the skipper had said that he is ready to sacrifice his preferred position for the team's cause.

"If that’s the requirement of the team at a particular stage in the game or before a particular game, I’m more than happy to do it. I’ve batted a lot of times at No 4, so I don’t necessarily need to try it out because I’ve done that a lot of times in the past,” Kohli said on Friday.

And it was considered as an endorsement to coach Ravi Shastri's suggestion that Kohli could bat at No 4 in the World Cup.