November 20, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Vs Australia: 'Lockdown' Cricket Australia’s Best Chance To Host 1st Test, Says Health Officer

India Vs Australia: 'Lockdown' Cricket Australia’s Best Chance To Host 1st Test, Says Health Officer

Adelaide Oval is scheduled to hold first Test match between India and Australia from Dec 17

PTI 20 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Vs Australia: 'Lockdown' Cricket Australia’s Best Chance To Host 1st Test, Says Health Officer
India is set to play series-opening Pink Ball Test against Australia in Adelaide from December 17.
Twitter
India Vs Australia: 'Lockdown' Cricket Australia’s Best Chance To Host 1st Test, Says Health Officer
outlookindia.com
2020-11-20T10:21:08+05:30

The six-day lockdown in South Australia to contain COVID-19 cases has improved Adelaide's chances of remaining the venue of the first Day/Night Test between India and Australia from December 17 even though the situation remains fluid, the state's top medical officer has said. (More Cricket News)

South Australia has closed its borders after a sudden surge in COVID-19 positive cases, which stand at an overall 551 right now, and cricketers, including Test skipper Tim Paine, have been airlifted to New South Wales.  (India vs Australia Full Schedule)

South Australia's chief public health officer Nicola Spurrier, during a press conference, admitted that there are no guarantees.

"I can't tell you exactly...I don't have a crystal ball," Spurrier told reporters during a media conference.

"But what we are doing now is putting us in the best position possible to be able to have that cricket match," she said with a note of positivity.

A lockdown will help get back to normal life including having a cricket match of great significance.

"The reason we are doing what we are doing, which is pretty drastic...is because we want to get back to the state of having just a few restrictions and to be able to do things like have the cricket."

Before the Tests, India and Australia will be locking horns in a limited-overs series, starting November 27 and comprising three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lionel Messi's Last Season At Barcelona, Says Former Football Great Rivaldo

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Adelaide, Australia Cricket Sports India vs Australia India's Tour Of Australia India national cricket team Australia national cricket team Cricket - Tests COVID-19 Covid-19 test Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos