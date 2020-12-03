December 03, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Vs Australia: It Was A Surreal Experience To Represent India, Says T Natarajan

India Vs Australia: It Was A Surreal Experience To Represent India, Says T Natarajan

The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu took two for 70, claiming the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar after India posted 302.

PTI 03 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Vs Australia: It Was A Surreal Experience To Represent India, Says T Natarajan
The 29-year-old T Natarajan from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India in the third one-dayer against Australia.
AP
India Vs Australia: It Was A Surreal Experience To Represent India, Says T Natarajan
outlookindia.com
2020-12-03T22:24:11+05:30

India seamer T Natarajan on Thursday described his India debut as a "surreal experience" and said he was looking forward to represent the country in more such matches in future. (More News)

The 29-year-old from Tamil Nadu made a memorable debut for India in the third one-dayer against Australia, snapping two wickets as Virat Kohli and his men notched up a morale-lifting 13-run triumph.

"It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes," Natarajan wrote on his twitter handle.

"Looking forward for more challenges."

Natarajan had taken two for 70, claiming the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne and Ashton Agar after India posted 302.

Picked for India's T20 squad, Nataranjan was called up to the ODI setup as a backup for Navdeep Saini, who had complained of back spasms before the series started and went for runs in the first two ODIs.

Known for his ability to bowl yorkers, Natarajan played a pivotal role in taking Sunrisers Hyderabad to the knockout stages of this year's IPL in the UAE, taking 16 wickets.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Lionel Messi Should Have Been Sold By Barcelona, Claims Interim President Carlos Tusquets

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Marnus Labuschagne Ashton Agar Virat Kohli Canberra Australia national cricket team Cricket Sports India national cricket team India's Tour Of Australia India vs Australia Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos