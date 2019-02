Historically, India have dominated Australia in the shortest format of the game. The two teams first met in a Twenty20 International game during the inaugural World Cup in 2007, with India beating the Aussies in the second semi-final by 15 runs at Kingsmead, Durban.

It was followed by a seven-wicket win at Brabourne within a month's time. But the Aussies got their first taste of victory against India the following year at Melbourne, a nine-wicket win, which was followed by World Twenty20 revenge at Kensington Oval in 2010, by 49 runs.

India's losing streak continued with another huge defeat, by 31 runs in Sydney in 2012. The visitors hit back to win the Melbourne face-off to draw the two-match series 1-1. It was the first bilateral series involving more than one match between the two countries.

But the Aussies defeated India for the second time in World Cup, this time at Premadasa Stadium, Colombo in 2012.

Then, India produced probably their best run against a particular team, winning the next seven meetings, which included a series (3-0) whitewash Down Under under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

But India have won only once in the last five outings, and now they face the possibility of losing their first ever series (which have more than one matches) to Australia.

Bruised by the narrow three-wicket loss in the series opener at Vizag on Sunday, India will aim to come back strong and avoid a 0-2 whitewash in the second and final at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

So far, India have played Australia 19 times, winning 11 of those. Aussies have won seven times, while one match ended in no result.