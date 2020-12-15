India Vs Australia: Hopeful Cameron Green To Make Test Debut Against India If Passed Fit

Cameron Green will make his Test debut if Australia's young all-rounder is passed fit to face India in the opening day-night clash on Thursday. Tour Schedule | Photo Gallery | News

Green is poised to earn his maiden Baggy Green cap, according to head coach Justin Langer, but the promising 21-year-old must first come through Cricket Australia's (CA) concussion protocol.

He was diagnosed with a mild concussion after being struck by a straight drive by Jasprit Bumrah while bowling during Australia A's match against India at the SCG last week.

The Western Australian will train with the Australia squad on Tuesday and Wednesday before the medical team make their final assessment ahead of Thursday's series opener in Adelaide.

The four-Test series begins at Adelaide Oval and Langer has no doubt the in-form youngster is ready to make his Test bow.

"If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer said on Tuesday, with Australia already missing David Warner (adductor), Will Pucovski (concussion) and Sean Abbott (calf).

Cameron Green, who sustained a mild concussion after being struck in the head during the practice match last week, is all set to make his Test debut against India if declared fit #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/tYQpZ6VBmh — ICC (@ICC) December 15, 2020

"We're just going through the concussion protocols. We all saw, it was a very unusual incident that happened with him.

"If Cameron gets through the protocols and he gets through training and he feels good, I've seen him last night, he had a big smile on his face, he had another test this morning that we got good news."

Green has impressed with his batting after posting a career-best 197 in the Sheffield Shield earlier this season and added an unbeaten century against India in a tour match last week.

His bowling has been restricted while he recovers from stress fractures in his back, but Langer could not hide his excitement at possibly making Green the youngest Australian Test debutant since 2016.

"He's a terrific young bloke, he's obviously an excellent talent, he's earned the right for selection through his performances through Sheffield Shield cricket," Langer added.

"If he's fit and available then he'll make his Test debut, which is very, very exciting for Australian cricket, for him and his family."

