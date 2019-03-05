RESULT - INDIA WON BY 8 RUNS

Indian bowlers delivered in a heart-stopping climax to fashion a narrow eight-run victory after skipper Virat Kohli conjured up a resolute hundred in testing conditions.

All-rounder Vijay Shankar scalped the last two Australian batsmen in the final over in which Australia needed to score 11 runs for a series-levelling win. Shankar had played a good hand with bat as well, scoring quick 46 runs in India's total of 250.

Handing the ball to medium pacer Shankar at the make-or-break situation was a bold decision by skipper Kohli, who had the option of employing Kedar Jadhav as well.

Chasing 251, Australia were 240 for eight when Shankar got rid of dangerous Marcus Stoinis (52) in the very first ball of the 50th over and castled Adam Zampa in the third ball to trigger celebrations in the Indian camp.

Before that, pacer Jasprit Bumrah (2/19), who is ever-reliable in death overs, dismissed Nathan Coulter-Nile and Pat Cummins in space of three balls in the 46th over and conceded just one run in the 48th over, playing a crucial role in India's win after the spinners had choked the Australians in the middle overs.

It was Stoinis who had kept the visitors in the hunt as he resisted the unrelenting Indian attack with aplomb and added 47-runs for the sixth wicket with Alex Carey (22).

Kohli's 40th ODI century steered India to a competitive 250 after a middle-order collapse on a dry surface at the VCA stadium but it proved to be just enough in the end as India earned the win with just three balls to spare.

It was India's 500th win in the ODI format. The first victory had come in 1975 against East Africa under then captain S Venkatraghvan.

India now lead the five-match series 2-0 with the third match slated for Friday in Ranchi.

Australia Innings; Target 251

Brilliant stuff from Vijay Shankar. Wicket off the first ball to remove Marcus Stoinis (52 off 65). Trapped the danger man in front. He then cleaned up Adam Zampa to give India an 8-run win.

Marcus Stoinis completed his fifty in 62 balls as Australia inched closer to the target. They need 11 in the last over.

Three wickets in five balls as India kept their hopes alive. Kuldeep Yadav bowled Alex Carey (22 off 24) off the last ball of 45th over, than Jasprit Bumrah cleaned up Nathan Coulter-Nile (4 off 4). Bumrah followed it up with another wicket. Pat Cummins (0 off 2) caught behind.

After 46 overs, Australia were 223/8, still needing another need 28 runs from 24 balls.

Peter Handscomb (48 off 59) paid the price for taking on Ravindra Jadeja. Run out. FoW - 171/5 (37.3 over). But Australia were in control of the chase. After 40 overs, Australia were 186/5. They need 65 more runs from 60 balls.

Dangerous Glenn Maxwell gone (4 off 18). Bowled by Kuldeep Yadav. FoW - 132/4 (28.3 over). Australia 145/4 after 33 overs. They still need another 106 runs at just over run a ball.

Another wicket for India. Ravindra Jadeja had Shaun Marsh (16 off 27) caught behind. Faintest of edges. FoW - 122/3 (23.5 over). After 28 overs, Aussies were 132/3. Peter Handscomb (27 off 36) and Glenn Maxwell (4 off 15) were at the crease.

Finally the breakthrough for India. Kuldeep Yadav trapped Aaron Finch (37 off 53). FoW - 83/1 (14.3 over). Then six balls later, Kedar Jadhav had Usman Khawaja (38 off 37) caught at extra cover. Easy one for Virat Kohli. FoW- 83/2 (15.3 over).

After 20 overs, Australia were 106/2 with Shaun Marsh and Peter Handscomb unbeaten on 12 and 11 respectively. They still need another 145 runs.

In the last five overs, Aussies have added another 35 runs and are comfortably placed at 82 without loss after 14 overs. Both Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja are unbeaten on 37 runs each.

Good start from the Aussie openers. For India, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have bowled two overs each. After four overs, Australia were 25/0.

Skipper Virat Kohli's resolute 40th hundred under pressure steered India to a competitive 250 despite a middle-order collapse.

Australia's spin troika of Adam Zampa (2/62 in 10 overs), Glenn Maxwell (1/45 in 10 overs) and Nathan Lyon (1/42 in 10 overs) bowled well in the middle overs although it was Pat Cummins who had the best figures of 4 for 29.

India Innings

Nathan Coulter-Nile wrapped up the Indian innings with the wicket of Jasprit Bumrah. India were all out for 250 in 48.2 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 40) gone, caught at mid-off by Usman Khawaja. Pat Cummins thus got his second scalp of the day. India were 239/7 after 46 overs. Kuldeep Yadav joined Virat Kohli in the centre.

Virat Kohli hits the first ball of 44th over for a four to bring up his 40th ODI hundred for Virat Kohli. He took 107 balls to reach the mark, with the help of nine fours. India were 228/6 after 44 overs.

Nine overs left in the innings, and India were 209/6 with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 91 off 100. Ravindra Jadeja was giving him company on 11 off 25. Jadeja completed 2000 ODI runs, third Indian complete the double of 2k runs and 150 wickets, after Kapil Dev (3782, 253) and Sachin Tendulkar (18426, 154).

Three wickets for 15 runs and India are in deep trouble. Latest to get out was MS Dhoni, for a golden duck, off the third ball of the 33rd over. That was two in two from Adam Zampa. In the previous delivery, the Aussie spinner had got the better of Kedar Jadhav.

Zampa also involved in the run of the Vijay Shankar.

India were 171/6 after 33 overs. Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 66 off 74 and Ravindra Jadeja on zero off three.

India captain Virat Kohli notched up his 50th ODI fifty. He took a single off the third ball of 25th over, bowled by Nathan Coulter-Nile to reach the mark. He took 55 balls. He has hit five fours.

After 25th over, India were 124/3. Kohli and Ambati Rayudu have added 49 runs in 48 for he fourth wicket.

India lost Ambati Rayudu (18 off 32), trapped in front by Nathan Lyon in the 17th over. But Virat Kohli kept the scoreboard ticking. He ended the 18th over bowled by Adam Zampa, with back-to-back fours. After 19 overs, India were 90/3, with Kohli unbeaten on 42 off 43. Vijay Shankar was his new batting partner.

Shikhar Dhawan also gone (21 off 29), trapped in front by Glenn Maxwell. Aussies did well to review the umpire's decision. FoW - 38/2 (8.3 Over). Ambati Rayudu joined Kohli as India look to rebuild the innings.

What a start! India lost Rohit Sharma in the first over itself. Pat Cummins had him caught at third man. FoW - 0/1 (0.6 over). Virat Kohli joined Shikhar Dhawan in the centre.

Toss

Aaron Finch won the toss, yet again. And he asked India to bat first. India are unchanged, while Aussies have brought in Shaun Marsh and Nathan Lyon.

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah



Australia: Usman Khawaja, Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

After their emphatic six-wicket win in the first ODI against Australia, India will look to consolidate the lead in the second of the five-match series at Nagpur on Tuesday even as so-called auditions for the World Cup hopefuls continue.

With only four ODIs remaining before the 2019 World Cup, India may well consider giving opportunities to fringe players as the hosts look to finalise the "two available spots" in an otherwise settled squad for the all-important tournament.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Rishabh Pant, Siddarth Kaul, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy Short, Shaun Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Peter Handscomb, Ashton Turner, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Nathan Lyon.