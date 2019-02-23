With their eyes firmly on getting the World Cup combination right, a spirited India will look to continue their dominance over Australia, this time at home, when they play the first Twenty20 International match.

The seven-match tour comprising two T20Is and five ODIs will be India's last international assignment before the ICC World Cup which starts on May 30 in England and Wales.

Last time the two teams met, in a three-match series Down Under, they shared the spoils 1-1 with rain playing spoilsport.

India indeed rued the missed chances there. But at this time of the year, in India, both the teams can hope for an uninterrupted clash.

All You Need To Know About The Match

Match: 1st T20I between India and Australia

Date: February 24 (Sunday)

Time: 7:00 PM IST

Venue: YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

TV Guide: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Hotstar

Likely XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Vijay Shankar, Krunal Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), D'Arcy, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nil, Jhye Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon