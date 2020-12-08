December 08, 2020
Corona
IND A Vs AUS A, 1st Practice Match: Will Pucovski Hit On Head Of Kartik Tyagi's Short Ball

Pucovski, who has been is seeking a berth in the Australia Test squad for the upcoming India series

08 December 2020
Australia's batsman Will Pucovski had to retire hurt after being hit on the head.
Australia's young and upcoming batsman Will Pucovski had to retire hurt from the Tour game between India A and Australia A after being hit on the head on Tuesday. (Live Updates | Live Scorecard | News)
Pucovski who was batting for Australia A in the fourth innings was hit on the front of helmet trying to pull a ball from Kartik Tyagi.
Pucovaski was batting on 23 and collapsed to the ground. He remained lying down for quite sometime before walking off the field.
He was checked by the team doctor and walked off the field without any help.

Outlook Videos