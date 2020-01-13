India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Set To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record

India captain Virat Kohli will be chasing another rare feat on Tuesday as he is just one century away from equalling batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's number of ODI tons on home soil.
(Preview | Cricket News)
Tendulkar holds the Indian record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scoring 20 of those at home.
But Kohli, who currently has 19 centuries on home soil, has a chance to equal the feat when he leads India in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia here on Tuesday.
Kohli became the fastest to reach 11,000 international runs in three formats as captain recently during India's 2-0 T20 series win over Sri Lanka.
Hardik Pandya Fails Fitness Tests, BCCI Picks Another All-Rounder As His Replacement In India A Squad
ATK Vs Kerala Blasters Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match
Had Begged Saina Nehwal Not To Leave My Academy: Pullela Gopichand; Did Prakash Padukone Play Foul?
Sunil Gavaskar Makes Massive Statement On MS Dhoni's Prolong Absence From Indian Cricket Team
Iran Admits Its Army Mistook Ukrainian Plane As Hostile, Shot It Down
'Visionary Leader, Statesman': PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Oman Sultan Qaboos
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Citizenship Amendment Act Comes Into Effect Amid Protests