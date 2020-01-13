India Vs Australia, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Set To Break Sachin Tendulkar's Record

January 13, 2020
Poshan
Sachin Tendulkar holds the Indian record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scoring 20 of those at home.

PTI 13 January 2020
India captain Virat Kohli will be chasing another rare feat on Tuesday as he is just one century away from equalling batting icon Sachin Tendulkar's number of ODI tons on home soil.

Tendulkar holds the Indian record for most centuries in the 50-over format, scoring 20 of those at home.

But Kohli, who currently has 19 centuries on home soil, has a chance to equal the feat when he leads India in the first ODI of the three-match series against Australia here on Tuesday.

Kohli became the fastest to reach 11,000 international runs in three formats as captain recently during India's 2-0 T20 series win over Sri Lanka.

