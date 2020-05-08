India Prepared To Accept Quarantine, Biosecurity Measures Before Australia Cricket Series: BCCI Official – REPORT

There is a high chance that the Indian national cricket team could travel to Australia for a Test and one-day series. A senior BCCI official has already confirmed the team's willingness to do so.

Speaking to Sydney Morning Heard, Arun Dhumal (treasurer of BCCI) said that although it is difficult, but Virat Kohli and his men are willing to enter isolation for the fixtures and accept all forms of biosecurity measures.

"There is no choice – everyone will have to do that. You would want to resume the cricket," he said.

"Two weeks is not that long a lockdown. That would be ideal for any sportsman because when you are in quarantine for such a long period, then going to another country and having a two-week lockdown it would be a good thing to do. We’ll have to see what the norms are post this lockdown."

Dhumal also expressed his views regarding the Test series, with Cricket Australia wanting a five-match series. "That discussion [on five Tests] took place before the lockdown. If there is a window available it would be up to the boards to decide whether they wanted to go for a Test match or maybe two ODIs or maybe two T20s. Given the revenue loss they will have on account of lockdown, post-lockdown they will want to have revenue and revenue most likely will come from ODIs or T20s much more than a Test match. For any board for that matter, there has been a lot of revenue loss on account of this lockdown and COVID-19, so they would need to think about that," he said.