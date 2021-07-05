India, Pakistan Among 17 Candidates To Host Cricket Mega Events In Next Cycle

As many as 17 countries, including Australia, England, India and Pakistan, have shown their interest to hosts white-ball ICC events - two ODI World Cups, four T20 World Cups and two Champions Trophies -- in the next cycle, from 2024-2031. (More Cricket News)

According to reports, ten Full Member nations - Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and Zimbabwe - have submitted preliminary technical proposals (individual or joint), as have six Associate nations - Malaysia, Namibia, Oman, Scotland, the UAE and the USA.

The hosting of the ICC World Test Championship final, the ICC women's and under-19 events in the new cycle will be determined in a separate process that will get underway later this year, the ICC said in a press release.

ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice said: "We are delighted with the response from our Members to hosting ICC men's white-ball events post 2023. This process gives us an opportunity to extend our range of hosts and grow interest in cricket worldwide reaching more fans whilst creating a long-term legacy for the sport.

"Cricket has more than a billion fans around the world and ICC events have a proven track record of bringing significant economic and social benefits for host counties.

"These events provide hosts with a wonderful opportunity to work closely with local communities to grow the game whilst supporting economic and social development public policy goals."

The BCCI last month decided to bid for three global events -- including two World Cups in shorter formats, but the Indian board is not keen on paying any hosting fee. There will also be an issue of tax waiver which BCCI needs to get from its own government to host any ICC event.

The BCCI took the decision during its last Emergent Apex Council meeting. It was learnt that the BCCI would bid for one Champions Trophy, a T20 World Cup and a 50-over World Cup.

Following the expansion to its event programme in the next cycle, the ICC has commenced the process to identify the hosts for men's white-ball events to be held post-2023.

Recently the ICC had announced that the Champions Trophy, which hasn't been held after 2017 in England, will be revived during the next FTP cycle and accordingly India has decided to bid for it.

Allardice added, "We will now move forward to the second phase of the process where Members will provide a more detailed proposal before the ICC Board takes decisions on our future hosts later this year."

