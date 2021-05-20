May 20, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Father Kiran Pal Singh Succumbs To Cancer

India Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Father Kiran Pal Singh Succumbs To Cancer

Bhuvneshwar's father was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, at the All Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi

PTI 20 May 2021, Last Updated at 7:52 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Father Kiran Pal Singh Succumbs To Cancer
Once a mainstay of India's bowling department, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has played 21 Tests, 117 ODIs and 48 T20Is for the country.
File Photo
India Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar Father Kiran Pal Singh Succumbs To Cancer
outlookindia.com
2021-05-20T19:52:53+05:30

India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's father, Kiran Pal Singh on Thursday died at his Meerut residence after battling liver cancer for the last eight months. (More Cricket News)

He was 63 and is survived by his wife Indresh Devi and son and daughter Bhuvneshwar and Rekha respectively.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Singh was first detected with the illness in September last year when Bhuvneshwar was playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in UAE for the IPL.

"It is understood that Bhuvneshwar's return from the IPL in UAE, where he was representing Sunrisers Hyderabad, was mainly due to his father's health condition," the report said.

Singh was undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, at the All Institute of Medical Science in New Delhi after consulting doctors in the UK.

He was hospitalised two weeks back at a private facility in Meerut after his condition deteriorated.

"On Tuesday, Kiran Pal Singh was discharged, but he succumbed two days later," the report said.

Singh was a retired sub-inspector in the Uttar Pradesh police department.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat’s Overseas Training Till Tokyo Olympics Sanctioned Under TOPS

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Bhuvneshwar Kumar New Delhi India national cricket team Cricket BCCI (Board of Control For Cricket in India) AIIMS Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos