India Open 2022: Sai Praneeth, Dhruv Rawat Test COVID Positive; Pull Out Of Tournament

In a major setback to the event, the names of Sai Praneeth and Dhruv Rawat have been withdrawn from India Open 2022 after the two players tested positive for COVID-19, informed Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Sunday. The RTPCR test of the two players before travelling for Delhi came out to be positive, the apex badminton governing body of India added. (More Badminton News)

"Yes, I have tested positive for COVID-19 in RT-PCR test. I had cold and cough since yesterday. I am isolating at home," Praneeth said as quoted by PTI.

"I will have to wait for at least a week before testing again. It is an important year and there is hardly any time to regain fitness. I hope I can get back to court quickly," he added.

On the other hand, the entire England team pulled out of the event two days ago after Three Lions’ doubles specialist Sean Vendy and coach Nathan Robertson tested positive for COVID-19.

As per protocol, all the players, who have participated at the event, will have to undergo testing for COVID-19 everyday in their hotel. Meanwhile, they have to travel to the stadium in shuttle buses and return on them, informed BAI in a release.

"All the players as well as tournament, match officials, BWF and BAI officials, support staff, vendors and others involved will have to go through a mandatory COVID test each day outside the stadium, and only after being tested negative they will be allowed inside the venue,” the governing body added.

The India Open at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium will kick-off the 2022 international badminton calendar. The tournament starts on January 11 and goes until 16 of the month. Kidambi Srikanth has received the top billing in the men’s singles section, while P V Sindhu will lead the charge in the women’s singles section.

