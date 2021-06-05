June 05, 2021
India Midfielder Anirudh Thapa Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Doha

Thapa tested positive a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champions Qatar in their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha.

PTI 05 June 2021, Last Updated at 5:17 pm
India midfielder Anirudh Thapa has played more than 20 matches for India.
India midfielder Anirudh Thapa has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under quarantine in a separate room in the team hotel in Doha. (More Football News)

Thapa tested positive on Wednesday, a day before India lost 0-1 to Asian champions Qatar in their joint World Cup and Asian Cup qualifiers in Doha.

"Yes, Anirudh Thapa tested positive (for COVID-19) and he is isolated (from other team members)," All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das told PTI on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Chennaiyin FC player will be tested again for the virus in a few days. He has played more than 20 matches for India.

India are already out of contention for a World Cup berth but remain in the reckoning for the 2023 Asian Cup.

With three points from six matches, a winless India are at fourth spot in the Group E standings.

Head coach Igor Stimac's men still have two matches in the joint qualifiers to salvage some pride. They play Bangladesh on June 7 and Afghanistan on June 15.

