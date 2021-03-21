March 21, 2021
Poshan
India Legends Vs Sri Lanka Legends, Final, Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch Road Safety World Series 2021 Finale - Full Squads

Both India legends and Sri Lanka Legends have been in good form and a close encounter is predicted. Catch the match details, telecast details and likely XI here

Outlook Web Bureau 21 March 2021
While Sachin Tendulkar has scored runs freely, Yuvraj Singh grabbed headlines by smashing four sixes in-a-row in Road Safety World Series.
2021-03-21T13:42:24+05:30

Led-by Sachin Tendulkar, India Legends secured a convincing win in the semi-finals.

Up against Brain Lara’s West Indies Legends, India posted mammoth 218 with Tendulkar making 65 and Yuvraj Singh scoring 49.

Chasing 219, West Indies were restricted to 206 for six. On the other hand, Sri Lanka defeated South Africa legends by eight wickets. With both teams showing good form a thrilling final is expected at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

Match details of India Legends Vs Sri Lanka Legends Final in Raipur

Match: India Legends Vs Sri Lanka Legends

Date: March 21, 2021

Venue:  Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.    

Telecast details

The final will be telecasted on Colors Cineplex, colors Kannada Cinema and DD Sports.    

Live Streaming: You can also catch the action live on streaming apps – VOOT, Jio App  

Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan, Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

Sachin Tendulkar Tillakaratne Dilshan Raipur India national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Cricket

