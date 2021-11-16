India Get Three ICC Events Between 2024 And 2031; Pakistan To Host 2025 Champions Trophy

India will jointly host the 2026 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup alongside Sri Lanka while the 2024 edition of the tournament will go to the USA for the first time in history, as the International Cricket Council announced the host nations for every major limited-overs event between 2024 and 2031. (More Cricket News)

India, who will host the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup, have been entrusted with hosting three ICC events between 2024 and 2031. Apart from the 2026 T20 World Cup, the BCCI will organise the 2029 ICC Men’s Champions Trophy and the 2031 ICC Men’s World Cup in association with Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, keeping an eye of cricket’s entry into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, handing the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosting rights to the USA was on expected lines. The USA will be sharing the hosting duties alongside the West Indies, who last staged the tournament in 2010.

Are you ready for the best-ever decade of men's white-ball cricket? Eight new tournaments announced

14 different host nations confirmed

Champions Trophy officially returns https://t.co/OkZ2vOpvVQ pic.twitter.com/uwQHnna92F — ICC (@ICC) November 16, 2021

Eight months later, in February 2025, Pakistan will host the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy. It will be the first major global cricket tournament played in Pakistan since 1996 when it hosted the ICC World Cup alongside India and Sri Lanka.

The biggest gainers have been Namibia. The tiny nation, who have made big strides in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman, have been given the 2027 ICC World Cup for the first time alongside Zimbabwe and South Africa. South Africa and Zimbabwe last staged the event in 2003.

In October 2028, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will be played in Australia and New Zealand. In 2030, England will share ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosting duties with Ireland and Scotland. It will be the first time since 1999 that Ireland and Scotland have hosted a major global cricket event.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay thanked every member that submitted a bid and congratulated the successful bidders. “To have 14 Members hosting 8 events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport,” he said.

“It is fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us.

“This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket nations and also reach new fans around the world.”

The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. A similar process to identify the hosts for ICC Women's and U-19s events for the next cycle will be undertaken early next year.

Ricky Skerritt, Cricket West Indies President and ICC Board member said: “The success of this joint bid by CWI and USA Cricket will be a huge boost for our cricket. It offers a vital strategic opportunity to promote and develop cricket, and related commercial activity, in North America and the Caribbean...”

Host/s -- Date -- Competition

West Indies and USA-June 2024- ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Pakistan- February 2025-ICC Men's Champions Trophy

India and Sri Lanka-February 2026-ICC Men's T20 World Cup

South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia-October/November 2027-ICC Men's World Cup

Australia and New Zealand-October 2028-ICC Men's T20 World Cup

India-October 2029-ICC Men's Champions Trophy

England, Ireland and Scotland-June 2030-ICC Men's T20 World Cup

India and Bangladesh-October/November 2031- ICC Men's World Cup