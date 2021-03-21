March 21, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Fined For Slow Over-rate In Fifth T20I Against England

India Fined For Slow Over-rate In Fifth T20I Against England

The sanctions were imposed after India was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

PTI 21 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Fined For Slow Over-rate In Fifth T20I Against England
India defeated England by 36 runs in the fifth Twenty20 International to claim the series 3-2 on Saturday.
AP Photo
India Fined For Slow Over-rate In Fifth T20I Against England
outlookindia.com
2021-03-21T19:16:08+05:30

India have been fined 40 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the fifth T20 International in Ahmedabad.
5th T20 Highlights | News | Scorecard

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli's team was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," the ICC said in a statement.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing."

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and Nitin Menon, and third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan leveled the charge.
India defeated England by 36 runs to claim the five-match T20I series 3-2 on Saturday.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

West Indies Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Scores, Antigua

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI New Delhi India national cricket team England national cricket team India vs England England's Tour Of India Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos