India Enter U-19 Tri-Series Final Despite Losing To England

India U-19 team made it to the final despite losing to England U-19 by eight wickets via D/L method in a rain-hit youth one-day match of the Tri-Nation series at Beckenham, England.

India U-19 team will face Bangladesh U-19 in the summit clash at Hove on Sunday.

With three wins and three losses, India U-19 team finished at second place with eight points, behind Bangladesh U-19, who topped the table with 11 points. England secured 5 points.

Opting to bat first in the final league match, India U-19 posted a competitive 278 for 8 in their stipulated 50 overs, courtesy a superb hundred by Divyaansh Saxena (102) and half-centuries by Priyam Garg (51) and Tilak Varma (52).

In reply, England U-19 made a good start, raising 161 for one in 37 overs with opening batsmen Ben Charlesworth (46) and Tom Clark (66) putting up a 72-run partnership in 15.5 overs.

Once Charlesworth was sent back by Pragnesh Kanpillewar, Dan Mousley and Clark kept England U-19 in the chase.

However, rain interruptions reduced the target to 214 from 42 overs.

Needing 56 off 30 balls, Mousley then took the onus on himself and blasted three fours and two sixes to take England U-19 home with three balls to spare.

India U-19's last match against Bangladesh U-19 was abandoned due to rain with both teams sharing the points.