India Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy Bereaved, Mother Dies Due To COVID-19

India's women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. (More Cricket News)
The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.
"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!," Veda wrote.
Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!!— Veda Krishnamurthy (@vedakmurthy08) April 24, 2021
Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
Rainfall In Shimla Breaks 42-Year-Old Record, Untimely Snow Wreaks Havoc On Apple Plantation
Live Streaming Of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Where To See Live Action On TV, Online
India Joins Search For Missing Indonesian Submarine With 53 Onboard