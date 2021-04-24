April 24, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy Bereaved, Mother Dies Due To COVID-19

India Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy Bereaved, Mother Dies Due To COVID-19

Veda Krishnamurthy tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday. She has asked for privacy

PTI 24 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy Bereaved, Mother Dies Due To COVID-19
Veda Krishnamurthy has so far represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.
Courtesy: Twitter (@vedakmurthy08)
India Cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy Bereaved, Mother Dies Due To COVID-19
outlookindia.com
2021-04-24T22:27:05+05:30

India's women team cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvambda Devi has died due to COVID-19. (More Cricket News)

The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.

"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same!," Veda wrote.

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Mainz 2-1 Bayern Munich: Nine-in-a-row Bundesliga Celebrations On Hold As Hansi Flick's Bavarians Falter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Veda Krishnamurthy Cricket India Women's Cricket Team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos