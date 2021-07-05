India At Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh To Be Flag Bearers At Opening Ceremony

Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh will be India's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics. (More Sports News)

This time, India are having one male and female athlete as the flag bearer for the July 23 opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, wrestler Bajrang Punia will do the honours at the closing ceremony on August 8.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has communicated the decision in this regard to the Organising Committee of the Games.

The country's lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its executive board meeting last year, the International Olympic Committee had made provisions for flag-bearers from both genders at the opening ceremony.

"...the IOC Executive Board also decided that there should be – for the first time ever – at least one female and one male athlete in every one of the 206 teams and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team participating at the Games of the Olympiad," IOC chief Thomas Bach had said.

