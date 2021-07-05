July 05, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  India At Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh To Be Flag Bearers At Opening Ceremony

India At Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh To Be Flag Bearers At Opening Ceremony

Wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8

Outlook Web Bureau 05 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:43 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India At Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh To Be Flag Bearers At Opening Ceremony
Mary Kom, left, and Manpreet Singh, right.
Composite: File Photos
India At Tokyo Olympics: Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh To Be Flag Bearers At Opening Ceremony
outlookindia.com
2021-07-05T17:43:26+05:30

Celebrated boxer M C Mary Kom and men's hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh  will be India's flag bearers at the opening ceremony of Tokyo Olympics. (More Sports News)

This time, India are having one male and female athlete as the flag bearer for the July 23 opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, wrestler Bajrang Punia will do the honours at the closing ceremony on August 8.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has communicated the decision in this regard to the Organising Committee of the Games.

The country's lone individual Olympic gold-medallist Abhinav Bindra was the flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Over 100 Indian athletes would be gunning for podium finishes at the showpiece, which was postponed by a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

At its executive board meeting last year, the International Olympic Committee had made provisions for flag-bearers from both genders at the opening ceremony.

"...the IOC Executive Board also decided that there should be – for the first time ever – at least one female and one male athlete in every one of the 206 teams and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team participating at the Games of the Olympiad," IOC chief Thomas Bach had said.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Euro 2020, 1st Semi-final: Spain, Italy Take Unbeaten Runs Into Last Four - Match Preview

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Mary Kom Manpreet Singh Bajrang Punia Other Sports Tokyo Olympic Games Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos