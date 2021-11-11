Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

India A Tour Of South Africa 2021: Pieter Malan To Lead South Africa A Against India A

India A and South Africa A will play three four-day matches between November 23 and December 9.

India A Tour Of South Africa 2021: Pieter Malan To Lead South Africa A Against India A
South Africa's Pieter Malan made his international debut in Test cricket last year against England. | [Twitte: @ICC]

Trending

India A Tour Of South Africa 2021: Pieter Malan To Lead South Africa A Against India A
outlookindia.com
2021-11-11T16:53:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 11 Nov 2021, Updated: 11 Nov 2021 4:53 pm

Pieter Malan will lead the 14-member South Africa A squad that will take on India A in a three-match series, beginning November 23 in Bloemfontein. (More Cricket News)

The teams will play three four-day matches during the tour.

All matches will be played at Mangaung Oval. The first four-day match will be played from November 23 to 26, followed by the second game from November 29 to December 2, and the third match from December 6 to 9.

“Test cricket remains one of CSA’s key focus areas, along with ensuring that the format continues to thrive and hold relevance in our country. It is therefore vital that a steady stream of talent continues to emerge from our High Performance programme," Cricket South Africa Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, said in a statement on Thursday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic saw the disruption of the South Africa A team’s fixtures and CSA is pleased to see the return of content for this programme. We are looking forward to more tours for this team in particular, as the A Team programme is a crucial one to CSA’s overall pipeline strategy.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

Following the India A vs South A series, senior national teams of both countries will get into action. As such, Cricket South Africa is giving an opportunity to South Africa A squad members to make the most of the series against India A and make a case for promotion to the senior South Africa team.

“The senior South Africa and India teams will be clashing this summer here at home, so this is an ideal opportunity for players with Proteas ambitions to put their hands up and make a case for themselves.

“The Panel and I wish Pieter and coach, Malibongwe Maketa everything of the best ahead of this very important series," Mpitsang added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the BCCI picked India A squad for the South Africa tour.

Squads:

India A: Priyank Panchal (c), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla

South Africa A: Pieter Malan (c), Sarel Erwee, Dominic Hendricks, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusammy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Johannesburg Cricket Sports India India A v South Africa A South Africa Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

AUS Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

AUS Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

AFC Women’s Club Championship: Gokulam Kerala Out Of Title Race, Aditi Chauhan Red-Carded

AUS Vs ENG: England All-rounder Ben Stokes Starts Training In Australia Ahead Of Ashes Cricket Series

Tokyo Paralympics Champion Pramod Bhagat Nominated For Para Badminton Player Of Year

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son Sentenced For Stabbing Neighbor

Steven Gerrard, Former Liverpool Great, Appointed New Aston Villa Head Coach

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil’s Vinicius Junior Likely To Warm Bench Against Colombia

New Zealand Are Strongest Cricket Team Across All Formats Right Now, Opines Michael Atherton

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Semi-final 1: New Zealand Beat England

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Advertisement

More from Sports

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Five Reasons Why England Were 'Devastated' By New Zealand

ENG Vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal: Five Reasons Why England Were 'Devastated' By New Zealand

With Women's Boxing World Championships Postponed; Trials 'All But Certain'

With Women's Boxing World Championships Postponed; Trials 'All But Certain'

Karolina Pliskova Overcomes Garbine Muguruza In WTA Finals Opener

Karolina Pliskova Overcomes Garbine Muguruza In WTA Finals Opener

T20 World Cup: England’s Eoin Morgan Takes Pride Despite Semifinal Loss Vs New Zealand

T20 World Cup: England’s Eoin Morgan Takes Pride Despite Semifinal Loss Vs New Zealand

Read More from Outlook

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Stranded In A Deluge: 'We Have Not Learnt From 2015 Chennai Floods'

Maharajapuram Srinivasan Ganesh Viswanathan / The expansion of Chennai city has been quite problematic and does not respect the inland waterways of the city, says a Chennai resident stranded at home due to waterlogging.

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

NEP 2020: Time To Move Beyond The Talk And Implement The Roadmap

Dr Karthick Sridhar / India will have world’s largest population enrolling for higher education by 2025, and will be one of the youngest countries with the largest population pursuing higher education by 2030.

T20 WC, Live: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

T20 WC, Live: Pakistan Face Bogey Team Australia In Semis

Jayanta Oinam / The winners of AUS vs PAK will clash with New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. Follow live cricket scores of AUS vs PAK here.

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Mandi Airport To Get A Push As Jai Ram Thakur Picks Up Flagship Projects After Bypoll Setback

Ashwani Sharma / Back in action to recover lost ground, Thakur has decided to give a fresh push to his flagship project – the Mandi greenfield airport.

Advertisement