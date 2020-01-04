January 04, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Injury Scare For India As Virat Kohli Gets Hit During Practice

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Injury Scare For India As Virat Kohli Gets Hit During Practice

India are hosting Sri Lanka for a three-match T20I series. First match will be played on Sunday at Guwahati

PTI 04 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Injury Scare For India As Virat Kohli Gets Hit During Practice
India's captain Virat Kohli, center, runs with teammates to warm up during a training session ahead of their first Twenty20 cricket match against Sri Lanka in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020.
AP Photo
IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: Injury Scare For India As Virat Kohli Gets Hit During Practice
outlookindia.com
2020-01-04T18:41:43+0530

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka at Guwahati.

Preview | Live Streaming

The incident happened in the first half of India's practice session.

Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray. The only notable absentee from India's practice was spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the last to arrive on Thursday.

Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months.

India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia.

The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli's debut 12 years ago. Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row.

However, the Lankans defeated India in 2014 World T20 final.

Next Story >>

Mumbai City Vs ATK Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Indian Super League Football Match

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Virat Kohli Guwahati India vs Sri Lanka Sri Lanka national cricket team Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos