IND Vs SA: South Africa's T20I Team Arrives In India

India will host South Africa will play three T20I matches, the first in Dharamsala on September 15 followed by Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22)

PTI 07 September 2019
In this file photo, South Africa's Quinton de Kock attempts to play a ball bowled by India's Jasprit Bumrah during their Cricket World Cup match in Southampton, England.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-09-07T23:25:16+0530

The Quinton de Kock-led South Africa team set foot on India on Saturday for the upcoming three-match T20I series.

"Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again," pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada tweeted.

South Africa will start the tour with the T20 matches, the first of which is in Dharamsala on September 15 followed by Mohali (September 18) and Bengaluru (September 22).

That will be followed by Tests in Visakhapatnam (Oct. 2-6), Pune (Oct. 10-14) and Ranchi (Oct 19-23) as the Proteas open their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship.

The team is scheduled to meet South Africa's High Commissioner in the capital on Monday and are expected to touch down to Dharamsala on September 9, six days before the first T20 International.

The squad will be led by interim team director Enoch Nkwe, filling the role after the decision not to renew the contract of West Indian coach Ottis Gibson.

PTI Quinton de Kock Kagiso Rabada Delhi Cricket Indian Cricket Team South Africa national cricket team India Vs South Africa Sports
