Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: 'Perennial Problem' Comes Back To Haunt India, Leaves Sunil Gavaskar Fuming

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: 'Perennial Problem' Comes Back To Haunt India, Leaves Sunil Gavaskar Fuming

The pitch invasion incident involving Rohit Sharma during third day's play of second India vs South Africa Test match at Pune drew an angry reaction from Sunil Gavaskar

IANS 12 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: 'Perennial Problem' Comes Back To Haunt India, Leaves Sunil Gavaskar Fuming
Sunil Gavaskar is very vocal about players' welfare.
File Photo
IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: 'Perennial Problem' Comes Back To Haunt India, Leaves Sunil Gavaskar Fuming
outlookindia.com
2019-10-12T16:01:49+0530

A fan on Saturday dodged the security personnel at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium during the ongoing 2nd Test between India and South Africa, and made his way on to the playing field following which former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has raised concerns over the security of players.

Day 3 | Scorecard | Photos | Cricket News

The fan came to Rohit Sharma, who was standing at the slips and touched the opener's feet. The incident happened when Vernon Philander had just walked in after the dismissal of Senuran Muthusamy.

The incident drew an angry reaction from Gavaskar, who was in the commentary panel at the time. "These incidents happen because security people are not watching the crowd but are watching the match. This has been the perennial problem in India. The security is not there to watch the match for free. They are there to stop such interruptions from happening," he said.

Watch: Kohli, Saha Compete For Best Catch Of The Match

"I say put the camera on the security and check whether they are watching the match or the crowd. This is a dangerous security issue which is what you are there for, to make sure no one goes into the ground. Anyone can cause damage to a player. It has happened in the past, why take a chance," Gavaskar added.

It was the third such incident in the ongoing South Africa tour of India. In the first Test at Vizag, a fan shook India skipper Virat Kohli's hand and tried to take a selfie with the on-field cricketers.

Earlier during the 2nd T20I between the two teams in Mohali, the proceedings were interrupted twice as fans entered the field.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
IANS Sunil Gavaskar Rohit Sharma Pune India Cricket India Vs South Africa South Africa national cricket team Sports
Next Story : Double Century In 129 Balls! Sanju Samson Floors Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP Wonders If Indian Selectors Were Watching
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement