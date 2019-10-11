IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Keshav Maharaj Is Still Our Man Moving Forward, Says Proteas Coach Enoch Nkwe

Keshav Maharaj's listless performance in the first two Tests has exposed South Africa's bare spin cupboard but the interim coach Enoch Nkwe still has faith in the left-arm spinner's ability to deliver goods in future.

After going for 318 runs in the first Test (3/189 and 2/129), Maharaj has again been taken to cleaners in the second Test as he conceded 190 runs in India's first innings total of 601 for five.

"He (Maharaj) is a good enough spin bowler as he has proved it in the past. It is just one of those things you have to accept and move on as long as guys are not drifting away from the processes," Nkwe said.

The coach, however, admitted that Maharaj needs to do something about his inconsistency.

"It happens from time to time. Inconsistency is not ideal but we still believe he is the man to take us forward in any conditions. He is someone who keeps working hard and never shies away from hard work. So we just hope that soon luck turns his way," said Nkwe.

The coach, however, couldn't provide any definitive plan to tackle Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

"Nothing really changes in terms of intent. We need to keep applying ourselves, have the positive mind to score runs. Yes, we are a little bit on the back foot at the moment but we are not going to back down from a fight," said Nkwe.