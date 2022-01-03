Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli-less India Trudge To 53/3 At Lunch

Stand-in captain KL Rahul (19), who is leading India in the absence of injured Virat Kohli, was at the crease along with Hanuma Vihari (4). India are leading the series 1-0, having won the Centurion Test by 113 runs.

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli-less India Trudge To 53/3 At Lunch
India batter Ajinkya Rahane leaves the field after being dismissed by South Africa's Duanne Olivier for a duck on Day 1 of the second Test at the Wanderers stadium in Johannesburg, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. | AP Photo

Trending

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 1: Virat Kohli-less India Trudge To 53/3 At Lunch
outlookindia.com
2022-01-03T16:01:33+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 4:01 pm

Duanne Olivier dismissed out-of-form batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane off successive balls to leave Virat Kohli-less India reeling at 53 for 3 at lunch against South Africa on the opening day of the second Test at the Wanderers, Monday.

Day 1 Blog | Scorecard | Cricket News

Having given up hopes of playing for England, Olivier, who played his first Test in Proteas colours after three years, removed Pujara (3 off 33 balls) with extra bounce and then with slight seam movement had Rahane (0) caught at slips.

It left stand-in skipper KL Rahul (19 off 84 balls) with all the fire-fighting on his captaincy debut. Hanuma Viari was giving him company (4) at the break.

Olivier gave away 27 runs in 9 overs that he bowled in two spells after being given the new ball alongside Kagiso Rabada.

From the Magazine

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Mayank Agarwal (26) looked fluent in the first hour with five boundaries before Marco Jansen pitched one in the spot from where it wasn't on drivable length as it climbed on. The opener went for a drive only to edge that to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne.

Rahul on his part survived strong caught behind and leg before appeals which were negated by debutant umpire Allahudien Palekar, someone who impressed on debut.

The start wasn't great for India as they could not have skipper Kohli in the playing XI due to back spasms but Rahul couldn't blame for electing to bat first and make the best use of difficult conditions.

Till Agarwal was giving him company, the openers just like Centurion, looked good but once he was gone, Pujara once again got into a shell and was very uncomfortable against steep bounce which finally became his undoing.

Olivier's natural back-of-length deliveries were the perfect recipe for disaster as he fended one that was wide of short leg fielder but the next one lobbed up to point fielder for an easy catch.

Rahane's dismissal was that of a player, whose confidence has been torn to pieces. The ball pitched on the fourth stump channel with a shade cut-back that creates indecision on whether to play or not. Rahane dangled his bat and the catch was taken in the slips. 

Tags

PTI Virat Kohli KL Rahul Johannesburg South Africa Cricket India Vs South Africa India national cricket team South Africa national cricket team ICC World Test Championship Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

List Of World Sports Personalities Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In 2022

List Of World Sports Personalities Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 In 2022

National Chess Events Scheduled For January 2022 Postponed Due To Rising COVID Cases

AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Head Coach Thomas Dennerby Eyes FIFA World Cup Qualification

Ashes 2021-22: Stuart Broad’s Limited Usage By England ‘Surprises’ Australian Steve Smith

Australian Open 2022: Top Tennis Stars Prepare For Melbourne Event Sans Novak Djokovic

Safe Standing Returns In England's Top Flight Football After Almost Three Decades

NZ Vs BAN: Mominul Haque, Liton Das Stand Put Bangladesh In Driver’s Seat Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli Misses Second SA Vs IND Test: This Is What Happened To Indian Captain

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Yearender 2021: Moments From Covid-19 Second Wave That Left Us In Shock And Tears

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Welcome 2022: A New Day, A New Beginning

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

Muted New Year Celebrations Across the USA

New Frontier in Covid Battle

New Frontier in Covid Battle

Advertisement

More from Sports

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley Tests Positive For COVID-19

Ashes 2021-22: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley Tests Positive For COVID-19

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant Goes For 17, India (156/6 ) Struggle Against South Africa

SA Vs IND, Live Cricket Scores, 2nd Test, Day 1: Rishabh Pant Goes For 17, India (156/6 ) Struggle Against South Africa

Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan All-Rounder, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan All-Rounder, Announces Retirement From International Cricket

French Cup 2021-22: Fraser Hornby's Injury-Time Goal Helps 10-Man Reims Enter Last 16

French Cup 2021-22: Fraser Hornby's Injury-Time Goal Helps 10-Man Reims Enter Last 16

Read More from Outlook

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Umar Khalid / You remain hopeful some judge will see through the absurdity of the charges. You also caution yourself about the perils of nurturing such hopes, writes Umar Khalid after spending 15 months in Tihar jail as an undertrial.

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

'Govt Ban, Not Omicron, Is A Threat To Children': Top Experts Want Schools Reopened

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Citing several examples of children's strong and natural immunity which was evident during the past two strong waves of Covid-19, top experts have launched the 'Happy 2022 For Kids’ campaign demanding immediate resumption of schools.

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

2nd Test, Day 1 Live: Rahul Goes For Fifty; India Struggle

Jayanta Oinam / After their historic win in Centurion, India lead the three-match Test series 1-0. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the second SA vs IND Test.

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Omicron Shadow Looms Over Republic Day Celebrations

Seema Guha / India’s hope of inviting Central Asian leaders as guests for Republic Day, 2022 may be hit by another wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement