Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Crazy Scenes In Pune As Pitch Invader Tries To Kiss Rohit Sharma's Feet - In Pics

IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Crazy Scenes In Pune As Pitch Invader Tries To Kiss Rohit Sharma's Feet - In Pics

Soon after Ravindra Jadeja trapped Senuran Muthusamy in front on Day 3 of the India vs South Africa Test, the fan invaded the Pune pitch and ran towards Rohit Sharma at first slip

Outlook Web Bureau 12 October 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Crazy Scenes In Pune As Pitch Invader Tries To Kiss Rohit Sharma's Feet - In Pics
Security officers restrain a fan who entered the ground during the third day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune, India, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
AP Photo
IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: Crazy Scenes In Pune As Pitch Invader Tries To Kiss Rohit Sharma's Feet - In Pics
outlookindia.com
2019-10-12T13:13:46+0530

Third day's play of the second Test between India and South Africa on Saturday was halted for some time after a cricket fan tried to kiss the feet of Rohit Sharma.

Day 3 | Scorecard | Photos | Cricket News

Soon after Ravindra Jadeja trapped Senuran Muthusamy in front for LBW in the 45th over, the fan invaded the Pune pitch and ran toward Rohit at first slip. He fell at the cricketer's feet, trying to seek the blessings from the batsman who scored back-to-back centuries in the first match at Vizag. But security guards somehow tackled the fan to the ground.

Watch: Kohli, Saha Compete For Best Catch

Having endured a nightmarish outing on Day 2, wherein they saw India posting 601/5d and losing their top three back in the hut in no time, the Proteas started the third day's play at 36/3 with the hope to delay the inevitable. But nothing seemed to be working for the visitors.

Skipper Faf du Plessis was waging a lone battle. He was unbeaten on 63 with South Africa struggling at 153/7 in 56 overs, still 439 runs behind India's first innings total of 601/5d.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma Pune India Cricket India Vs South Africa South Africa national cricket team Sports
Next Story : IND Vs SA, 2nd Test: This Is Zen Cricket! VVS Laxman Says Virat Kohli Is Now Batting Against Himself, Not Bowlers
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement