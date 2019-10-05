IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin On The Cusp Of Equalling Massive Muttiah Muralitharan Record

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is just one wicket away from equalling legendary Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan's record in Test cricket.

Day 4 Report | Scorecard | Photos | Cricket News

Ashwin, who picked up seven wickets in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam need a wicket to equal Muralitharan's world record of being the fastest to 350 wickets in the traditional format of the game.

The 33-year-old has so far picked 349 wickets, including 26 five-wicket hauls, in 66 Test matches. Muralitharan, who holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker with 800 scalps to his name, had also reached the 350-wicket milestone in his 66th Test match against Bangladesh in 2001.

Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble had taken 77 Tests to take 350 wickets.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and since then has been an integral part of the Indian set-up, especially in red-ball cricket.

However, he was not included in the two-match series in the West Indies in which India made a clean sweep to register their first points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

(With IANS inputs)