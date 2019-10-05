Poshan
IND Vs SA, 1st Test: Ravichandran Ashwin On The Cusp Of Equalling Massive Muttiah Muralitharan Record

Ravichandran Ashwin, who picked up seven wickets in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa at Vizag, needs a wicket to equal Muttiah Muralitharan's world record of being the fastest to 350 wickets in the traditional format of the game

Outlook Web Bureau 05 October 2019
Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin holds the ball up while leaving the ground at the end of the first innings during the fourth day of the first cricket test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam, India, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019.
AP Photo
outlookindia.com
2019-10-05T18:53:03+0530

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is just one wicket away from equalling legendary Sri Lankan bowler Muttiah Muralitharan's record in Test cricket.

Day 4 Report | Scorecard | Photos | Cricket News

Ashwin, who picked up seven wickets in the first innings of the first Test against South Africa at the ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam need a wicket to equal Muralitharan's world record of being the fastest to 350 wickets in the traditional format of the game.

The 33-year-old has so far picked 349 wickets, including 26 five-wicket hauls, in 66 Test matches. Muralitharan, who holds the record for being the leading wicket-taker with 800 scalps to his name, had also reached the 350-wicket milestone in his 66th Test match against Bangladesh in 2001.
Former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble had taken 77 Tests to take 350 wickets.

Ashwin made his Test debut in 2011 and since then has been an integral part of the Indian set-up, especially in red-ball cricket.

However, he was not included in the two-match series in the West Indies in which India made a clean sweep to register their first points in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

(With IANS inputs)

