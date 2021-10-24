IND Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: History Favours India Vs Pakistan

The Indian cricket team will start favourites against Pakistan in Sunday's T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Dubai tonight. But that 'favourite' tag only is for academic purposes. Nothing really counts when India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match. Or even a hockey match. The former T20 World Cup champions don't play against each other and only meet in ICC tournaments. Hence the passion and excitement run very high among fans and players. An IND vs PAK contest is always pregnant with possibilities. Both sides are loaded with talented cricketers. Both sides have experience. What makes the difference on the day is how the teams manage pressure. In the T20 format, managing pressure gets even more challenging and both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will be telling their respective teams to treat this potentially high-octane encounter as normally as possible. Statistics favour India but Kohli knows taking anything for granted against a dangerous opposition like Pakistan can be suicidal. Follow live cricket scores of India vs Pakistan here.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan 12: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali.