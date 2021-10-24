Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 24, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

IND Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: History Favours India Vs Pakistan

Follow live cricket scores of India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Super-12 contest in Dubai. This is the opening match for both teams.

IND Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: History Favours India Vs Pakistan
India have never lost against Pakistan in a World Cup match. Can they protect this record tonight in Dubai in T20 World Cup 2021? | AP Photo

Trending

IND Vs PAK, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: History Favours India Vs Pakistan
outlookindia.com
2021-10-24T17:33:00+05:30
Jayanta Oinam
Jayanta Oinam

Jayanta Oinam

More stories from Jayanta Oinam
View All

Published: 24 Oct 2021, Updated: 24 Oct 2021 5:33 pm

The Indian cricket team will start favourites against Pakistan in Sunday's T20 World Cup Super 12 match in Dubai tonight. But that 'favourite' tag only is for academic purposes. Nothing really counts when India and Pakistan clash in a cricket match. Or even a hockey match. The former T20 World Cup champions don't play against each other and only meet in ICC tournaments. Hence the passion and excitement run very high among fans and players. An IND vs PAK contest is always pregnant with possibilities. Both sides are loaded with talented cricketers. Both sides have experience. What makes the difference on the day is how the teams manage pressure. In the T20 format, managing pressure gets even more challenging and both Virat Kohli and Babar Azam will be telling their respective teams to treat this potentially high-octane encounter as normally as possible. Statistics favour India but Kohli knows taking anything for granted against a dangerous opposition like Pakistan can be suicidal. Follow live cricket scores of India vs Pakistan here.

LIVE SCORECARD | LIVE STREAMING | BAN Vs SL BLOG

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan 12: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Haider Ali.

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sirkar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Jayanta Oinam Virat Kohli Babar Azam Dubai UAE Cricket India Vs Pakistan India national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Live Score T20 World Cup 2021 Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: India Have 'Big Leverage' Against Pakistan, Says Shahid Afridi

IND Vs PAK, T20 World Cup: India Have 'Big Leverage' Against Pakistan, Says Shahid Afridi

AUS Vs SA, T20 World Cup 2021: It Was Tough Dropping Ashton Agar, Says Justin Langar

Marseille Vs PSG, El Classique Live Streaming: Lionel Messi To Get First Test Of Fiercest French Ligue 1 Rivalry

European Football: Day Of Big Rivalries - Super Sunday Preview

WBBL: Harmanpreet Kaur Guides Melbourne Renegades Home

Fresh Indian Men's Boxing Squad To Kick Off AIBA World Championships

BAN Vs SL, Live Cricket Scores, T20 World Cup 2021: Nasum Ahmed Dismisses Kusal Perera In First Over

T20 World Cup 2021: Marcus Stoinis Feels Keeping Calm Under Pressure Was Key Vs South Africa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

59 Tourists Rescued In Spiti Valley

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Lighting Up A Billion Lives

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Ad-vantage None: Promotional Campaigns That Ran Into Controversies

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Advertisement

More from Sports

AFG Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Spirited Scotland Ready For The Kill Against Afghanistan

AFG Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021: Spirited Scotland Ready For The Kill Against Afghanistan

Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To See Live Cricket - Full Details

Live Streaming of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To See Live Cricket - Full Details

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Must Forget England Mauling And Move On, Says Kieron Pollard

ENG vs WI, T20 World Cup 2021: West Indies Must Forget England Mauling And Move On, Says Kieron Pollard

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Pressure On Pakistan To Win, India Look Settled, Says Madan Lal

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Pressure On Pakistan To Win, India Look Settled, Says Madan Lal

Read More from Outlook

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Paromita Vohra / SRK’s persona evokes the kind of Indianness that denies categorisation into singular, exclusive identities. And thrives on making others feel welcome.

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Army Jawan, Two Cops Wounded In Heavy Exchange Of Fire In Valley

Naseer Ganai / Police detenue to identify hideouts in Poonch fail to extract arrested Pak militant used as guide, after coming under heavy fire from militants

T20 World Cup: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Stats Preview

T20 World Cup: India Have Edge Over Pakistan - Stats Preview

Syed Pervez Qaiser / So far India have won all their five matches against Pakistan in T20 World Cups since 2007 - all of them under the leadership of Dhoni.

Global Desi: Raj Or Rahul, SRK Is Equally At Home In New York Or Patiala

Global Desi: Raj Or Rahul, SRK Is Equally At Home In New York Or Patiala

Rachel Dwyer / Marking the transition between old and new India, SRK’s characters and his stardom represent Bollywood as simultaneously Indian and global.

Advertisement