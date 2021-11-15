IND Vs NZ: New Zealand Cricket Team Arrives In Jaipur For India Tour

One day after losing to Australia in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 final, New Zealand cricket team landed in Jaipur on Monday. Kiwis will play three T20 Internationals and two Test matches. (More Cricket News)

The first T20 is scheduled for Wednesday and the Kiwis will hit the nets tomorrow. "They arrived in the evening and will be tested as per protocol before they have their practice session tomorrow," PTI reported a Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) official as saying.

Nine members of the Test side, including Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, who were not part of the T20 squad, had arrived last week.

Since it is a bubble to bubble transfer, the Black Caps will not have to quarantine but they "will be tested as per protocol".

It is expected to be tough for the Kiwis to regroup quickly for the three games against India.

"It's the first time that I can remember that we're so quickly into another series immediately at the back-end of the T20 World Cup. It's definitely tough and challenging but it is what is in front of us," head coach Gary Stead was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo on the hectic scheduling.

The series will mark the start of Rahul Dravid-era in Indian cricket. He will team up with new T20 captain Rohit Sharma.

The Indian team, which failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup semifinals, had its first training session.