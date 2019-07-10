﻿
The first semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between India and New Zealand needed the reserve day as the play was suspended after 46.1 overs due to rain

Outlook Web Bureau 10 July 2019
Umpires stand on the pitch with an umbrella as players leave the field as rain interrupts the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 semi-final match between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester, England on July 9, 2019.
AP Photo
2019-07-10T16:10:33+0530

It was a harrowing day for players, fans and organisers as rain played spoilsport during India vs New Zealand semi-final match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford, Manchester. The play was stopped after 46.1 overs in the New Zealand innings, forcing the reserve day.

So what will be the weather in Manchester on Wednesday? Will there be rain?

The forecast, according to the British MET department, was overcast conditions with rain prediction. The situation however improved significantly in the morning, with the sun continuing to play hide and seek.

But the forecast for the entire day is not entirely bright, so to say, with more than 10 per cent of rain, as against 40-50 on Tuesday.

Here's hourly weather forecast:

On Tuesday, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first. But Indian bowlers quickly took the charge, taking quick wickets, before the arrival of rain.

After hours of painstaking wait, the play was suspended after 46.1 overs with New Zealand at 211/5. Veteran Ross Taylor was unbeaten on 67 off 85 balls.

India then restricted Kiwis for 239/8. The Black Caps managed just one boundary in the remaining 23 balls.

The highlight of the brief New Zealand innings on the reserve day was Ravindra Jadeja's direct throw from the deep mid-wicket to end back Ross Taylor (74, 90 balls), who ran for a double.

Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Ravindra Jadeja Ross Taylor Old Trafford, Manchester India vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Indian Cricket Team New Zealand national cricket team

