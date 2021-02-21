February 21, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG: The Feeling Is Surreal, Says Suryakumar Yadav After India Call-up

IND Vs ENG: The Feeling Is Surreal, Says Suryakumar Yadav After India Call-up

Suryakumar Yadav was overlooked for the limited overs matches in Australia late last year despite a fine IPL, leaving many in the Indian cricket fraternity surprised

PTI 21 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG: The Feeling Is Surreal, Says Suryakumar Yadav After India Call-up
Suryakumar Yadav
Courtesy: BCCI
IND Vs ENG: The Feeling Is Surreal, Says Suryakumar Yadav After India Call-up
outlookindia.com
2021-02-21T10:12:31+05:30

Finally rewarded for his consistency, prolific Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav described his feeling as "surreal", a day after he earned a maiden India call-up for the upcoming T20 International series against England. (More Cricket News)

Suryakumar was overlooked for the limited overs matches in Australia late last year despite a fine IPL, leaving many in the Indian cricket fraternity surprised.

"The feeling is surreal," tweeted Surya along with his picture at the D Y Patil Stadium.

The 30-year-old Mumbai batsman, who has been a constant performer in the Indian Premier League for his franchise Mumbai Indians and also in the domestic circuit, was rewarded for his performances on Saturday.

Surya, who has captained Mumbai in Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments, has played 77 first-class matches and amassed 5,326 runs.

Some former India cricketers also took to Twitter to express their satisfaction at the right-handed batsman's selection in the national team.

"So good to finally @surya_14kumar in Team India. Good Luck," wrote veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"Finally the wait is over for @surya_14kumar congratulations buddy. Goodluck @ishankishan51 @rahultewatia02 for your debut guys," said former India seamer Irfan Pathan.

India are scheduled to play England in five T20 Internationals after the conclusion of the ongoing four-match Test series.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Cheteshwar Pujara Ready To Make A Mark In T20 Cricket, Thanks CSK For 'Taking' Back Him In IPL Fold

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Suryakumar Yadav Cricket India vs England India national cricket team Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos