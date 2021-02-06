IND Vs ENG: Joe Root, Ben Stokes Take England To 355/3 At Lunch On Day 2

February 06, 2021
Corona
England resumed their innings at 263 for three and added 92 runs in the first session.

PTI 06 February 2021
Joe Root and Ben Stokes
Courtesy: Twitter (@englandcricket)
outlookindia.com
2021-02-06T12:01:13+05:30

England continued their domination over India and stretched their innings to 355 for 3 to be in the driver's seat lunch on the second day of the opening Test of the four-match series here on Saturday. Live Scorecard | Live Day 2 Blog | News

Playing his milestone 100th match, captain Joe Root continued from where he left on Friday and added 28 runs to his overnight score to remain undefeated on 156.

Root, unbeaten on 156, and his deputy Ben Stokes (63) stitched an unbeaten 92-run stand for the fourth wicket on a placid Chepauk pitch as the Indian bowlers toiled hard in the morning session but returned wicketless.

Brief Scores:
England 1st innings: 355 for 3 in 119 overs (Joe Root 156 batting, Ben Stokes 63 batting, Dominic Sibley 87; Jasprit Bumrah 2/57).

