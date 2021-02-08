February 08, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG: Ishant Sharma Becomes 3rd Indian Pacer To Take 300 Test Wickets

IND Vs ENG: Ishant Sharma Becomes 3rd Indian Pacer To Take 300 Test Wickets

Ishant reached the landmark when he trapped Dan Lawrence with a delivery that swung back sharply before hitting the pads

Agencies 08 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG: Ishant Sharma Becomes 3rd Indian Pacer To Take 300 Test Wickets
Ishant Sharma
File Photo
IND Vs ENG: Ishant Sharma Becomes 3rd Indian Pacer To Take 300 Test Wickets
outlookindia.com
2021-02-08T13:42:00+05:30

Veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma on Monday became the sixth Indian and third pacer from the country to take 300 wickets in Test cricket, joining legends such as Kapil Dev and Anil Kumble.  Day 4 Blog | Live Scorecard | News

Ishant reached the landmark when he trapped Dan Lawrence with a delivery that swung back sharply before hitting his pads in England's second innings on the fourth day of the opening Test here.

Besides Kumble and Kapil, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan are the other bowlers from the country who have reached the landmark.

The 32-year-old Sharma reached the milestone in 98 matches, more than the other Indian bowlers in the club.

Ashwin was the fastest to get there, taking only 54 matches, followed by Kumble (66), Harbhajan (72), Kapil (83) and Zaheer (89).

Ishant made his Test debut back in 2007 against Bangladesh.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Utah Jazz Stay Hot With NBA's Best Record As Sacramento Kings Upstage Kawhi Leonard's LA Clippers

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Agencies Ishant Sharma Chennai England's Tour Of India India vs England England national cricket team India national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos