February 08, 2021
Corona
IND Vs ENG: India's Fold For 337, Concede 241-Run Lead; England 1/1 at Lunch

Agencies 08 February 2021
England team celebrates at the end of India's innings in Chennai.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
outlookindia.com
2021-02-08T11:58:35+05:30

England lost opener Rory Burns at the start of their second innings to be 1/1 at lunch after India folded for 337 to concede a 241-run lead to the visitors on the fourth day of the opening Test here on Monday. Day 4 Blog | Live Scorecard | News

India began at overnight score of 257 for six and added 80 runs in the opening session, responding to England's 578.

Washington Sundar (85 not out off 138 balls) and Ravichandran Ashwin (31) came out with positive intent and scored some fluent boundaries.

England were 1 for 1 in 2 overs in their second innings at lunch.

Washington's knock was the second-best in the Indian response after Rishabh Pant's 88-ball 91.

England did not enforce the follow-on on the hosts and decided to bat, only to lose opener Burns (0) to Ashwin.

Off-spinner Dom Bess (4/76) was England's best bowler with his four-wicket haul while James Anderson (2/46), Jofra Archer (2/75) and Jack Leach (2/105) took two wickets apiece.

Dom Sibley and Dan Lawrence were yet to open their accounts.

 Brief scores:
England: 578 and 1 for 1 in 2 overs (R Ashwin 0/1). India 1st Innings: 337 all out in 95.5 overs (Rishabh Pant 91, Washington 85 not out, Cheteshwar Pujara 73, Dom Bess 4/76, Jofra Archer 2/75).

