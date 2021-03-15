March 15, 2021
Corona
IND Vs ENG: India Fined For Slow-over Rate In Second T20I Against England

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target

PTI 15 March 2021
Indian players await third umpire decision on England's Dawid Malan, third left, during the second Twenty20 cricket match
AP Photo
2021-03-15T18:28:38+05:30

Indian players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 International in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (More Cricket News)

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said the ICC in a statement on Monday.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

India won the game by seven wickets to level the five-match series.

