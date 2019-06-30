﻿
IND Vs ENG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Explains Why India Give WC Debut To 'Fearless' Rishabh Pant

Hailed as the heir apparent to MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant replaced Vijay Shankar as India take on England in their ICC Cricket World Cup group match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday

Rishabh Pant was initially not included in India's 15-member ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 squad.
Composite: AP Photos
It's no less than a fairy tale. Rishabh Pant, who was flown in as a cover for the injured opener Shikhar Dhawan, got a dream ICC Cricket World Cup debut during blockbuster India vs England group match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday. When India captain announced his name at the toss, fans showed their delight.

(LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)

So, what makes Pant's World Cup debut a piece of big news?

Hailed as the heir apparent to MS Dhoni, Pant replaced under fire all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who's reportedly having a 'toe niggle'. Indian team management overlooked the experienced Dinesh Karthik, who is a proven match-winner with a cool head.

Also Read: Not Just Milk, What's Common Between Pant and Sehwag

Explaining Pant's selection, skipper Kohli said at the toss that the 21-year-old fearless player who is suited to play o in smallish grounds, like Edgbaston.

"We do have one change. Vijay Shankar has a toe niggle. Rishabh Pant is in. He brings in a lot of fearlessness. There is a small boundary for him to play for. Once he gets to 20, then it's a different ball game," Kohli said.

Pant, 21, is a wicketkeeper-batsman. He has played nine Tests, five ODIs and 15 T20Is for India in a fledgling career after making international debut in a T20I match against England at Bengaluru in 2017.

India lost the toss and were asked to bowl first.

Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant Birmingham India vs England ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Indian Cricket Team England national cricket team Sports

