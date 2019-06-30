Imperious Indian pacer Mohammed Shami completed a hattrick of four-wicket hauls in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by taking a five-wicket haul, also his best ODI figures, against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

(LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)

Shami returned with figures of five for 69, and became only the second Indian after Narendra Hirwani and ninth bowler overall to take three successive four-wicket hauls in ODIs. Pakistan's Waqar Younis is the only bowler to achieve this feat thrice.

Shami's previous best bowling in ODIs was four for 16 off 6.2 overs against the West Indies at Manchester in the previous match. The right-arm pacer started his World Cup campaign with a four-with a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan, which included a hattrick.

Also Watch: Substitute Jadeja Breaks England Stand With Stunning Catch

But despite his fifer, England managed to set a massive 338-run target for India.

Batting first, England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow toyed with Indian bowlers, posting 160 in22 overs. Joe Root and Ben Stokes contributed with 44 and 79 runs respectively.

Also Read: Kohli Makes Killer Remark On Pakistani Fans Supporting India

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (1/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/72) were other wicket-takers. Yuzvendra Chahal ended up leaking 88 runs from his 10 overs spell.