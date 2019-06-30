﻿
Home »  Website »  Cricket »  IND Vs ENG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Produces Best Figures To Complete Hattrick Of Four-Wicket Hauls

IND Vs ENG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Produces Best Figures To Complete Hattrick Of Four-Wicket Hauls

Mohammed Shami, who took career-best figures of five for 69 against England in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 group match in Birmingham, is the second Indian after Narendra Hirwani to take three successive four-wicket hauls in ODIs

Outlook Web Bureau 30 June 2019
IND Vs ENG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Produces Best Figures To Complete Hattrick Of Four-Wicket Hauls
India's Mohammed Shami, center, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of England captain Eoin Morgan during their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England on June 30, 2019.
AP Photo
IND Vs ENG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mohammed Shami Produces Best Figures To Complete Hattrick Of Four-Wicket Hauls
outlookindia.com
2019-06-30T21:28:04+0530

Imperious Indian pacer Mohammed Shami completed a hattrick of four-wicket hauls in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by taking a five-wicket haul, also his best ODI figures, against England at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

(LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE)

Shami returned with figures of five for 69, and became only the second Indian after Narendra Hirwani and ninth bowler overall to take three successive four-wicket hauls in ODIs. Pakistan's Waqar Younis is the only bowler to achieve this feat thrice. 

Shami's previous best bowling in ODIs was four for 16 off 6.2 overs against the West Indies at Manchester in the previous match. The right-arm pacer started his World Cup campaign with a four-with a four-wicket haul against Afghanistan, which included a hattrick.

Also Watch: Substitute Jadeja Breaks England Stand With Stunning Catch

But despite his fifer, England managed to set a massive 338-run target for India.

Batting first, England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow toyed with Indian bowlers, posting 160 in22 overs. Joe Root and Ben Stokes contributed with 44 and 79 runs respectively.

Also Read: Kohli Makes Killer Remark On Pakistani Fans Supporting India

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (1/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/72) were other wicket-takers. Yuzvendra Chahal ended up leaking 88 runs from his 10 overs spell.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Mohammed Shami Birmingham Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs England ICC World Cup ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket Indian Cricket Team England national cricket team Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : OPINION | Turning Around The Indian Economy: Solutions
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters