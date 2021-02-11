February 11, 2021
Corona
IND Vs ENG: England Suffer Major Blow, Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of 2nd Test

The fast bowler had an injection in his right elbow following the first Test in Chennai

Outlook Web Bureau 11 February 2021
Jofra Archer
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-02-11T21:59:23+05:30

England's fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to miss the India-England second Test match starting in Chennai from February 13.  Cricket News | Live Streaming

Archer, who shared the new ball with James Anderson, had a an injection in his right elbow.

The injection has given beacuse the pacer complained of discomfort during England's 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue.


England Cricket Board, explained ," The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad."

Archer took 2/75 in first innings and 1/23 in second innings as England completed a 227-run win.

