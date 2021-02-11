IND Vs ENG: England Suffer Major Blow, Jofra Archer Ruled Out Of 2nd Test

England's fast bowler Jofra Archer is set to miss the India-England second Test match starting in Chennai from February 13. Cricket News | Live Streaming

Archer, who shared the new ball with James Anderson, had a an injection in his right elbow.



The injection has given beacuse the pacer complained of discomfort during England's 227-run win in the first Test at the same venue.

We can confirm that @JofraArcher will miss the second Test against India in Chennai starting on Saturday after having an injection in his right elbow. — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 11, 2021



England Cricket Board, explained ," The issue is not related to any previous injury and it is hoped the treatment will allow the condition to settle down quickly, allowing the player to return to action in time for the third Test in Ahmedabad."

Archer took 2/75 in first innings and 1/23 in second innings as England completed a 227-run win.

