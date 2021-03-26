March 26, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Uses Saliva On Ball, Gets Warning From On-field Umpires

IND Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Uses Saliva On Ball, Gets Warning From On-field Umpires

Applying saliva has been banned by the ICC after matches resumed post COVID-19 forced break.

PTI 26 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Uses Saliva On Ball, Gets Warning From On-field Umpires
This is the second time that Ben Stokes has been warned on this tour for applying saliva on the ball.
AP Photo
IND Vs ENG: Ben Stokes Uses Saliva On Ball, Gets Warning From On-field Umpires
outlookindia.com
2021-03-26T15:01:25+05:30

England all-rounder Ben Stokes received another official warning from the on-field officials after he mistakenly applied saliva on the match ball during the Indian innings in the second ODI here on Friday.

2nd ODI Blog | Scorecard | News

The incident occurred in the fourth over, when Stokes was found to have forgetfully applying saliva on the ball and promptly the on-field umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma warned skipper Jos Buttler. Incidentally, he also took a catch in the slips in the same over to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan of Reece Topley.

Applying saliva has been banned by the ICC after matches resumed post COVID-19 forced break.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the ball was sanitized before proceedings resumed.

This is the second time that Stokes has been warned on this tour for applying saliva on the ball. The first instance happened during the Pink Ball Test in Ahmedabad, last month.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

After Handing Record 10 Debuts, Head Coach Igor Stimac Says He's Happy With India's Result Against Oman

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Ben Stokes Pune India vs England England national cricket team India national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos