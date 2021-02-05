February 05, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  IND Vs ENG: Axar Patel Out Of 1st Test With Knee Injury; Rahul Chahar, Shahbaz Nadeem Included In Squad

IND Vs ENG: Axar Patel Out Of 1st Test With Knee Injury; Rahul Chahar, Shahbaz Nadeem Included In Squad

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem from Jharkhand and Rajasthan leg-spinner Deepak Chahar have been included in the main squad from the list of standby players.

PTI 05 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
IND Vs ENG: Axar Patel Out Of 1st Test With Knee Injury; Rahul Chahar, Shahbaz Nadeem Included In Squad
Axar Patel
Courtesy: Twitter
IND Vs ENG: Axar Patel Out Of 1st Test With Knee Injury; Rahul Chahar, Shahbaz Nadeem Included In Squad
outlookindia.com
2021-02-05T08:43:18+05:30

Spin bowling all-rounder Axar Patel was on Friday ruled out of the first Test against England after complaining of pain in his left knee.

Live Updates | Live Scorecard | News

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem from Jharkhand and Rajasthan leg-spinner Deepak Chahar have been included in the main squad from the list of standby players.

"Axar Patel has been ruled out of the first Paytm Test against England. The all-rounder complained of pain in his left knee during Team India's optional training session on Thursday," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release.

"He is being monitored by the BCCI Medical Team and while his detailed reports are awaited, he will not be available for selection for the opening match," Shah further stated.

 Axar was picked as a replacement for star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja,  who is recovering from an injury and was in line to make his Test debut.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added spinners Shahbaz Nadeem and Rahul Chahar to India's squad. Both Nadeem and Chahar have been training with Team India as part of the standby group of players," the release also stated.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

BAN Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 3, Live Cricket Scores: Can Kraigg Brathwaite Continue West Indies Revival

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Axar Patel Chennai England's Tour Of India India national cricket team England national cricket team Cricket Sports Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos