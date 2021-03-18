IND Vs ENG, 4th T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India's Must-win Cricket Match Against England

After an impressive run chase to level the series 1-1 in the second match, India fell flat on their face as England cantered to a comfortable eight-wicket win in the third match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Now, as they say, the onus is on India. (More Cricket News)

In the two games that they lost after batting first, India struggled in the powerplay, which impacted their final total despite one batsman (Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli respectively) going on to make a significant contribution.

Even though skipper Kohli hinted at possible drafting of a third all-rounder alongside Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar, no major changes are expected in the playing eleven for India.

England, buoyed by their emphatic win in the previous game, will go for the jugular when they take the field at Motera tonight. It will take a special effort from India to stop the number one ranked team from winning the series. The hosts winning the toss should make their task less tough.

Check match and telecast details:

Match: 4th T20I match between India and England

Date: March 18 (Thursday), 2021

Time: 7:00 PM IST/ 01:30 PM GMT

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

TV Channels: Star Sports Network, Doordarshan

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar (Subscription required)

Likely XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

