IND Vs ENG, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli On The Cusp Of Breaking Massive MS Dhoni Record

A win against England at Motera will see Virat Kohli surpassing his predecessor MS Dhoni to become the most successful Indian captain at home.

Preview | News | Gallery | Live Streaming

But the 32-year-old has played it down, stating the futile nature of such a comparison between two individuals.

"These are very fickle things which probably look great from the outside comparing two individuals and that's something that people on the outside love to do all the time," Kohli said on the eve of the match in Ahmedabad.

Kohli made his India debut in an ODI match against Sri Lanka at Dambulla on August 18, 2008. Then T20I debut under Suresh Raina against Zimbabwe at Harare on June 12, 2010. A year later, he made his Test debut under Dhoni against the West Indies at Kingston on June 20, 2011.

And he has since not as one of the greatest ever batsmen but also the most successful captains in all forms of cricket.

"But that really doesn't matter to any of us to be very honest because the mutual respect and understanding and camaraderie that we have as teammates or with your ex-captain is something that you hold really close to your heart," he added.

Kohli had equalled Dhoni's record of 21 wins in the second Test in Chennai. But Kohli has a higher success rate of 77.8 as against Dhoni's 70.

Mohammad Azharuddin (13 wins, 65 per cent), Sourav Ganguly (10 wins, 47.6 per cent), and Sunil Gavaskar (seven wins, 24.1 per cent) complete the top five.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine