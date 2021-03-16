March 16, 2021
Corona
IND Vs ENG, 3rd T20I: Virat Kohli Equals Kane Williamson's Record

Virat Kohli hit his highest score against England in a T20I match to help India post a fighting total in the third T20I match

Outlook Web Bureau 16 March 2021
India's captain Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the third Twenty20 cricket match against England at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
AP Photo
2021-03-16T22:20:54+05:30

Skipper Virat Kohli's magnificence overshadowed an otherwise ordinary batting performance as India recovered from a difficult situation to manage a decent 156 for 6 against England in the third T20 International at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. 

3rd T20I BlogScorecard | News

Kohli (77 not out, 46 balls) picked opposition's hostile fast bowler Mark Wood (3/31 in 4 overs) for some special treatment in the 18th over with some brilliant hitting that changed the course of the innings after England put India under the pump at 86 for 5.

It was Kohli's 27th T20I fifty, and 11th as the India captain. He thus equaled New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for the most fifty-plus scores as a T20I captain.

This was also the first time since the 2016 T20 World Cup Kohli has hit two successive fifties. After getting out for a duck in the first match of the five-match series, the 32-year-old hit an unbeaten 73 in the second outing to help India level the series 1-1.

During the second match, he became the first batsman to score 3000 runs in T20I cricket. The right-handed batsman made his T20I debut on June 12, 2010 against Zimbabwe at Harare.

